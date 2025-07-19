Raymond James Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,219.99. This represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,210,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,979,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,733,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 116.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 237.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 47,499 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

