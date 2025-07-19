Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:WPM FY2026 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9%

WPM opened at C$121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$72.93 and a 52-week high of C$129.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.