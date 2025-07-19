Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:WPM FY2026 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9%
WPM opened at C$121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$72.93 and a 52-week high of C$129.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.58.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
