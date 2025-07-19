RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

RB Global Stock Down 0.3%

RBA opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $111.71.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,729. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

