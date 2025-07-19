Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

