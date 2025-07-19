Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of Renasant worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Renasant by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 63,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Renasant Stock Down 0.8%

Renasant stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

