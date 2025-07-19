Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LPX FY2026 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPX. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

