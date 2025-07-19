Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.3%

RITM stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

