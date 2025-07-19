Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,837,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,650,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.