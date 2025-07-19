Royal Bank Of Canada Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $85.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE AIR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. AAR has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 253.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

