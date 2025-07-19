Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $12,218,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RHP opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

