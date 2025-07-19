Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.