Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 243,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

