Scotiabank Decreases Earnings Estimates for HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for HudBay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. HudBay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. HudBay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

