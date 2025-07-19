Scotiabank Estimates B2Gold’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

