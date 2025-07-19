Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for Shell FY2026 Earnings

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.