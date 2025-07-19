Scotiabank Has Positive View of Alamos Gold FY2026 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
