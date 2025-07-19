Scotiabank Predicts Alamos Gold’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$51.75 to C$52.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.54.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$34.14 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Grace Tang sold 4,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$372,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,307. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

