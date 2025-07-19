Scratch Capital LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scratch Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $211.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.57 and its 200 day moving average is $215.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

