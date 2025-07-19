SFG Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $166,449,928.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.