Simeon George Acquires 989,812 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 18.2%

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $66.49.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.