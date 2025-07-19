SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 448 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

