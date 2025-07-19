Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Snap-On by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 26.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Snap-On by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $336.55 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.56 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.82.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

