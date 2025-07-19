Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,019,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $510,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Southern by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,582,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,724 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.