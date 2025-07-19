Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 229,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.