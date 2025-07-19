Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $350.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROK. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $359.16. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

