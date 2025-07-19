STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 23.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $225.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

