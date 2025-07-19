Stifel Canada Has Bullish Forecast for Mattr FY2026 Earnings

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Mattr Price Performance
Insider Activity at Mattr
In other Mattr news, Director Laura Ann Cillis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,050.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$314,991.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $171,178 and have sold 46,095 shares valued at $507,582.
