Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 72,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

