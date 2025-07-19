Symbotic’s (SYM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Arete began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.24.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $129,967.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,852.24. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $185,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 189,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,393.28. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,322 shares of company stock worth $2,807,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

