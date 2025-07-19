T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $15,943,075.20 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $15,943,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $147,736,415,941.92. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $15,947,265.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.27, for a total value of $16,221,736.80.

On Friday, July 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,390 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $15,858,390.60.

On Monday, July 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $16,594,682.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $16,366,305.60.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total value of $16,102,310.40.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $227.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

