TD Securities Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to “Strong-Buy”

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.