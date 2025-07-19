Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,650,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

