ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Critical Review

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and SSAB”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.21 -$1.63 billion ($1.80) -7.02 SSAB $9.78 billion 0.64 $617.08 million $0.23 13.61

Profitability

SSAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and SSAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -2.98% -9.52% -3.46% SSAB 4.99% 7.30% 4.68%

Volatility & Risk

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ThyssenKrupp and SSAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 0 0 0 0 0.00 SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

SSAB beats ThyssenKrupp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

