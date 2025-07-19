Tony Xu Sells 34,167 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $8,090,745.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,242,560. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $8,222,630.22.

On Monday, June 16th, Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24.

DASH opened at $239.17 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 310.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.38.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 70.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

