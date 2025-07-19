Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 373,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Stock Down 0.4%

TTC stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.81. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $98.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

