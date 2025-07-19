Trevor Croker Sells 34,814 Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.49 ($43.82), for a total value of A$2,349,527.23 ($1,525,667.03).
Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 11th, Trevor Croker sold 26,091 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$67.64 ($43.92), for a total value of A$1,764,743.06 ($1,145,937.05).
- On Monday, July 14th, Trevor Croker sold 17,369 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$67.05 ($43.54), for a total value of A$1,164,660.93 ($756,273.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
