Truist Financial Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $42.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:CNC opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Centene by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.