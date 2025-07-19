Truist Financial Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $440.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Elevance Health Stock Down 8.5%

Elevance Health stock opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.63. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $276.41 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

