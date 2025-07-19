Truist Financial Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $260.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Down 1.6%

HUM opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. Humana has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $406.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.