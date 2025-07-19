Truist Financial Cuts The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,274.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

