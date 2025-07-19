Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $330.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.