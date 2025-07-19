Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get State Street alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. State Street has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.