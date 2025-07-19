Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,950 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

