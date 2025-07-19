Truist Financial Reiterates “$205.00” Price Target for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.41.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $179.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the sale, the director owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,309.92. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

