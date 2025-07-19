TSE:DPM FY2026 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$22.36 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$11.22 and a 52-week high of C$22.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

