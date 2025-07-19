TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Get TuHURA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HURA

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURA opened at $2.62 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About TuHURA Biosciences

(Get Free Report

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TuHURA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuHURA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.