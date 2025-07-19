Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 255.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $564.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,853,094.50. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

