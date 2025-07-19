Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
