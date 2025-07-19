Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,271.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $493.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $498.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.