Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $336.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

